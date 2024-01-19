Nhyiaeso Member of Parliament (MP), Stephen Amoah, says he is unfazed about criticisms and claims that he will lose the New Patriotic Party (NPP) upcoming primaries.

Mr Amoah who doubles as a Deputy Trade Minister says he will be disappointed if that should happen because he has paid his dues.

However, the seat is not a family inheritance for him to hold unto it forever.

“I am not afraid to lose the seat because it is not my family inheritance and God will not even allow that to happen except He doesn’t want me to contest again.

“If it is about track record, then the footprint is evident in the constituency,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM.

Mr Amoah who is seeking re-election is in a keen contest with former MP, Kennedy Kankam and George Odoom.

However, elections in the constituency has temporarily suspended due to an interlocutory injunction filed by Mr Kankam, Asokore Mampong Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) whose eligibility has been challenged.

Asked if the former MP poses any threat, Mr Amoah rebutted, “I am not afraid of Kennedy Kankam being in the race because he can never beat me in Nhyaieso. I don’t believe in going unopposed because I wouldn’t have become an MP if there was no contest.”

Mr Amoah snatched the seat from Mr Kankam in 2020 with 332 votes as against the latter’s 315 votes.

