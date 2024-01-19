The Western Togoland Governing and Defense Council has launched a task force to carry out three key assignments.

The task force was formed in collaboration with the Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

In a statement, the Council explained that, the task force will implement a campaign against voting in all territories that fall within the borders of Western Togoland.

They will also investigate and document individuals who aid or collaborate with the Ghanaian government in the unlawful arrest and detention of Western Togoland activists and monitor and record comments in support of the Ghanaian government’s actions.

The statement noted that, the move comes in the wake of the UN Human Rights Council’s Working Group on Arbitrary Detention ruling against Ghana.

The Human Rights Council has also demanded the release of Western Togoland activists, but the Ghanaian government has failed to comply.

The actions of the task force are therefore in response to what the Council consider to be violations of human rights and a futureless Union with Ghana.

Meanwhile, the Council has urged the public to stay away from any gatherings related to voting in Western Togoland.

ALSO READ:

Read the full statement below: