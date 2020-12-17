More woes for accused persons in the Western Togoland saga as lawyer defending their case has been allegedly exposed to be fake.

The accused has been charged with treason felony and some violence in their fight for some parts of the Volta Region to be an autonomous country known as Western Togoland.

The Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service says it has apprehended a man for posing as a fake lawyer in the case.

The suspect, 42-year-old Dennis Seyram Benson, was arrested today at the Kaneshie District Court “2”, when he appeared for his clients.

Mr Benson is said to have been representing the case since September 2020, but his demeanor was worth questioning.

Further observation and investigation led police to the conclusion he had no law background.

He is currently in police custody assisting further investigations.