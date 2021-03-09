Six new suspected Western Togoland secessionists have been arrested by the police.

This brings the total number to 28. Prosecution informed the Kaneshie District court of the latest development.

The team, led by Inspector Richard Amoah, told the court on Tuesday that an amended charge sheet will be presented on the next adjourned date for the new suspects.

But the judge asked why the new suspects were not in court to which, Mr Amoah attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The judge insisted that the suspects be put before court on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

Inspector Amoah also mentioned that the docket of the earlier 22 accused persons have been forwarded to the Attorney General’s department.

Once the new suspects have been arraigned, they will join the other 22 accused persons on the next adjourned date.

The 22 accused persons are Michael Kwabla alias (Michael Perose Ametornu), David Leo-Love Lorneh, Francis Koku Dogbertor, Kwabena Azuma (alias Thunder), Mohammed Sekey alias (Liberia), and Mustapher Yahaha alias (Staff).

The others are Hope Motey, Daniel Yevugah, Larweh Dogblo, John Kwame Wogbo, Wisdom Kuvor, Gabriel Godfred Governor and Michael Olaga alias (Sadat).

The rest are Abednego Edo Dotse, Lawson Viku, Gabrial Viku, Wisdom Viku, Charles Ashiab, Zortorvi Kenni, Nene Isaac Kojo Amanor, John Fiagbenu and James Tamakloe.

All accused persons are in prison custody except Nene Isaac Kojo Amanor who has been granted bail.

The case has been adjourned to April 6, 2021.

Background

The Homeland Study Group Foundation, a group championing the secession of parts of Ghana along the border with Togo, declared independence for the territory they call ‘Western Togoland’ on November 16, last year.

The leader of Western Togoland independence, Charles Kormi Kudzodzi, announced the separation of Western Togoland from Ghana after a meeting in the Volta Regional capital, Ho.

After that announcement, the police arrested some members of the group. Their leader has since been on the run.

On December 30, 2019, the Northern Regional Police arrested 18 people suspected to be part of the separatist group.

The arrest followed intelligence that some members of the alleged separatist group from Kpassa were holding a meeting in a primary school at Bimbila, to recruit some youth to assist in their secessionist activities.

A joint military and police team was then deployed to the scene to arrest the 18 people.

On December 1, last year, the police in the Upper East Region also arrested 10 people said to be connected to the secessionist group.

The suspects were rounded up in an operation at Tumu in the Sissala East District.