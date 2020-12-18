Member of Parliament for South Dayi Constituency, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has criticised the Ghana Police for describing the arrested fake lawyer as a ‘fake Western Togo Land’ lawyer.

The Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service has arrested one Dennis Seyram Benson who paraded himself as the lawyer for suspects in the ongoing case involving Western Togoland secessionists.

Mr Benson, 42, was arrested on Thursday, December 17 at the Kaneshie District Court ‘2’ where he had turned up for his clients.

According to a police release issued by DSP Juliana Obeng, the Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department on Thursday, December 18, the suspect had been representing the Western Togoland secessionists since the inception of the case in September.

“His demeanour aroused suspicion which made the Police to investigate his background and it turned out that he was not a lawyer,” she said.

Commenting on the development in a tweet, Mr Dafeamekpor said “Ghana Police Service; this is absolutely unacceptable: This is sickening.

“Is the suspect a fake lawyer or he is a ‘fake Western Togoland lawyer’? Is there anything like Western Togoland Lawyers in Ghana? What at all has this country been reduced to? Stop stereotyping VR.”

