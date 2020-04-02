A 34-year-old man, Iddrisu Yahya, has been sentenced to two years imprisonment after pleading guilty to deceit of court by impersonation.

Mr. Yahya was at the Techiman Circuit court on February 5, 2020, dressed in Lawyers’ gown, wig and a bib in an attempt to represent three accused persons.

The judge, however, ordered for his arrest after detecting that he is a fraud.

Yahya begins his two-year sentence immediately but would reappear before the courts on May 27.

He is to face a second charge which is defrauding by false pretense, leveled against him by the suspected persons he wanted to represent. They are standing trial for robbery and kidnapping.

The charge is a second-degree felony and he faces up to 25 years imprisonment if found guilty.