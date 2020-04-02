The leader of the Titi-Ofei Ministries, Bishop Gideon Titi-Ofei, has withdrawn his offer of a 100-bed capacity to be used as an isolation centre for Covid-19 patients.

This follows protests by neighbours to the facility in Tema-West who say they were not consulted on the decision.

The residents expressed concern that the disease being fought is highly contagious and using the facility which is not isolated as an isolation centre could expose residents to the dreaded pandemic.

Reacting to the developments, Bishop Titi-Ofei, in a statement said he would look at other options of helping fight the new coronavirus.

“I wish to assure my cherished neighbours that the offer was done in good faith. However, in the spirit of good neighbourliness I have decided to offer other forms of assistance in the fight against Covid-19,” he wrote.