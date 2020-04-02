The Ghana Education Service (GES) is set to roll out a distance education programme for students at the Senior High School (SHS) level.

This was necessitated by a directive by President Akufo-Addo for the closure of all schools, as part of measures by the government to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The West African Examinations Council has also postponed its upcoming West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for final year SHS students over the spread of the disease across the continent.

Against this backdrop, the GES is collaborating with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation to launch the Ghana Learning TV.

The new 24-hour free-to-air channel geared towards distance learning will see subjects such as Mathematics, English Language, Social Studies and Integrated Science being taught to students.

Ghana Learning TV will be launched on Friday, April 3, 2020.

Students will get the opportunity to benefit from the initiative as they will be taken through televised lessons based on a well-curated time table that cuts across Form 1 to 3.

See the distance learning time table below.