The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications is encouraging judicious use of voice and data services during the 14-day coronavirus lockdown.

Head of Research and Communications at the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, Derek Laryea in a statement enumerated ten ways people can optimise date usage

“Avoid unnecessary video calls, not only during rush hours but also at all times. Use audio facilities during virtual meetings” he said.

“In this crisis period, we need to optimise the use of every resource from water, electricity, fuel to data & voice. As we were thought in school resources are not they become,” he advised.

Below is the full statement