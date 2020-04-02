A lady, born and raised in Panama, but now lives in Florida, United States of America, has shared a video of how coronavirus test looks and feels like.

In the video she shared on twitter, the lady, @PanamaRedin215, was seen on her sickbed with a medic inserting a long thin plastic stick with a cotton bud at the end into her nose to take a nasal swab.

After her sample was taken, she said: “I want to let everyone know that the test was NEGATIVE! I never had Corina, this was a precautionary measure. I thank God!i posted the test in order to let people know how serious this is and dor@people yo stay home.”

Watch how the testing looks like: