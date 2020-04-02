Kingdom Exim’s Big Stars Animal Feed has donated a number of items towards the ongoing fight against Covid-19 in the country.

Immanuel Paulraj and James Rajamani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kingdom Exim respectively, made the donation on behalf of the company.

The duo donated the GHC 60,000 worth of items to the Tema Metropolitan Assembly through the assembly’s Chief Executive Officer, Honorable Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La.

The items donated include hand sanitizers, aace masks, hand gloves, liquid soaps, Veronica buckets and some tissues.

Hon Nii Anang-La was grateful for the gesture, praising Kingdom Exim’s management, especially the MD and CEO for their continuous support for the Tema Metropolitan Assembly.

Big Stars Animal Feed is a subsidiary of the Kingdom Exim Group located in the Heavy Industrial Area of Tema.

A cross section of the items donated

