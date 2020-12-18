The Municipal Chief Executive for Kpone Katamanso, Honorable Solomon Tettey Appiah has refuted accusation that he campaigned against Hon. Hopeson Adorye, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Kpone Katamanso in the Just ended election.

Responding to the allegations leveled against him by the defeated NPP candidate on the “Platform show” on Peace FM, the MCE denied all allegations leveled against him, saying his contribution to the campaign was more than any MCE did for his candidate.

He told the host that since his appointment as MCE he has never turned his back on the party and wonders why Hopeson wants to tarnish his image.

He further revealed that irrespective of Hopeson not giving him a role in his campaign, he continued to resource the party and the candidate and did everything possible to help win the seat including fueling the campaign cars of the candidate from January to November, sponsoring the only health walk organized by the party during the electioneering campaign, supplying the party and candidate with 9000 LED bulbs to be shared during the house to house campaign, distributed items such as sewing machines, machetes, wellington boots, hand sanitizers, face masks, industrial driers, hand driers, cutting machines, sterilizers and motor bikes to the candidate and the party, supplied football jerseys and footballs to youth groups and local football teams at the request of the candidate, recruited 120 volunteers from the Middle and Southern belts and provided them with logistics for house-house campaign.

Marveled by the allegations, he cautioned Mr. Adorye to desist from tarnishing his hard-won reputation.

Hon. Solomon Tettey Appiah has been a two times Parliamentary Candidate for Kpone Katamanso. He was appointed by the President as MCE in 2017 after he failed on two attempts to win the seat for the NPP.