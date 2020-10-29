One of the suspects in the Western Togoland secessionist case has reportedly died whilst in police custody.

Counsel for the suspects, Mr Theophilus Donkor has said.

The name of the deceased is yet to be put out.

“As far as I know, I can confirm to you that one of those persons is no more with us. We are yet to receive official complaint from the police, because they [police] have not had the courtesy to even inform the family that the people we [police] came to arrest, this is what has happened.

“Because as far as we know in Ghana, which I know they [police] know, that the dead body belongs to the family so the family should have been consulted by this time, but they have decided, or they are deliberately deciding not to communicate that information to the family,” Mr Donkor said in a radio interview with Accra based Citi FM, Thursday evening [October 29, 2020], monitored by Graphic Online.

Source: graphic.com.gh