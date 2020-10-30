Some residents of the Mfansteman constituency disagree on the substitution of the late Ekow Kwansah Hayford with his wife, Ophelia Hayford, as the Parliamentary Candidate the upcoming December 7 election.

According to the residents, they know very little of Mrs Hayford.

“We do not know Ophelia from anywhere, it was her husband that stood and won and death claimed him. This seat is not for family and friends.”

Mrs Ophelia Hayford on October 20, filed her nomination after being appointed by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as its substitute Parliamentary Candidate to contest in the upcoming polls in lieu of her late husband.

However, while some residents of the Mfansteman constituency are in favour of the Party’s decision others disagree.

Speaking on the issue, one resident said: “It has happened before and if care is not taking should the president die, the wife will be made to replace him.”

Mrs Ophelia Hayford competes for the parliamentary seat with James Essuon who is on the standing on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.