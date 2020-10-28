The prosecution has linked the recent attacks by the Western Togoland secessionists in the Volta Regional capital, Ho to the Lapaz branch of the group.

“National security operatives linked the recent attacks in the Volta Region to the Lapaz branch of the group,” as contained in the facts presented at the Accra Circuit Court on Monday.

The secessionist group attacked Intercity STC bus station in Ho, in September this year.

They were said to have set the minibus ablaze in the operation which reportedly happened between 1:am and 2:am on September 29.

The group responsible for the attack was allegedly financed by the Lapaz branch.

The alleged financier of the Western Togoland branch of Lapaz, Dr Nathaniel Acolatse, was in court and his legal counsel applied for bail.

The alleged organiser of the Lapaz branch, Samuel Kasraku, was also in court and both were granted bail to the sum of GH¢100,000 with two sureties each.

The court, presided over by Emmanuel Marvin Essandoh, directed that the sureties must be public servants earning not less than GH¢2,000.

Dr Acolatse is a clinician at the Amasaman Government Hospital.

According to the facts of the case read by Detective Frederick Sarpoong, the 45-year-old Dr Acolaste hails from Kedzi, a town in Keta while 43-year-old Kasraku is from Vakpo in the Kpando Municipality of the Volta region.

Both are believed to be staunch promoters and advocates of the prohibited group, Western Togoland.

The two have been charged with abetment of crime namely, participating in a prohibited organisation. Charges they have pleaded not guilty to.

Dr Acolaste, according to prosecution, finances the group in the area of medical supplies. For the effective provision of the supplies to the group, prosecutors said he quit his role at the National Health Insurance office to be a clinician at the Amasaman hospital.

Kasraku, the prosecution, said is the organiser of the Lapaz branch of the group where the members seldom meet.

Meanwhile, two other persons, Solomon Doh and Togbe Yesu, who are alleged to be part of the group, are all at large.

The police are on a chase to find the other suspects. The case has been adjourned to November 9, 2020.