The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa, has revealed the true leader of the Homeland Study Group Foundation.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Dr Letsa said the true leader of the secessionist group is Tobge Yesu and not Charles Kormi Kudzordzi, popularly known as Papavi, who is believed to be the leader of the group.

“The leader of this group causing the problems is different from the Papavi we all know. Though they belong to the same group, there are factions and he is not Papavi. We would not want to make details known to the public as we still have our intelligence on the ground,” he said.

READ ALSO:

Dr Letsa’s comment comes after the separatist group on Friday dawn took over Juapong, a town in North Tongu District of the Volta Region.

This roadblock, the group says is to “assert its sovereignty all over the Southern sector.”

Dr Letsa said most people in the Volta Region do not support the activities of the group and have continuously expressed disappointment in the group.

“The majority of the people in the Volta Region do not support what is going on. Many people in the Volta Region are embarrassed by the activities of these people.

“We have a situation we are trying to deal with, it is critical. The situation is complex and we are putting all measures in place to clear the roads,” he said.

Click on attached audio for more: