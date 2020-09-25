Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, wants his contempt proceedings halted.

He alleges that the judge hearing the matter, Amos Wuntah Wuni, will create a situation where he will be biased should he go ahead to hear the case.

The legislator risks a possible jail term or fine should he be found guilty of contempt.

He was dragged to the court by Justice Wuni to justify why he should not be severely punished for making some comments regarding a pending case.

His lawyers on September 18 urged the court to halt proceedings explaining they had filed an application at the Supreme Court to challenge Justice Awuni’s jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Justice Wuni said nothing barred him from proceeding with the case and adjourned proceedings to September 25 to hear further legal arguments from Mr Agyapong’s legal team.

The team has since filed a fresh application at the High Court and is asking that Justice Wuni be restrained from hearing the matter.

They explained that “since his Lordship Amos Wuntah Wuni’s authority to exercise his jurisdiction in the committal proceedings is in issue, it will be bias and prejudicial for his Lordship to be a judge in his own court in the exercise of such questionable jurisdiction.”

They also insist it is the Attorney General who has the power by law to initiate any criminal contempt proceedings and not the court that is alleging to have been threatened and scandalised.

The lawyers further revealed that they have petitioned the Chief Justice and has pointed him to the “unfair process emanating from his Lordship Awuni’s court.”