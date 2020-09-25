The Office of former President Jerry John Rawlings and his kinsmen have confirmed the passing of his mother, Victoria Agbotui.

Mr Rawlings, the Anlo State and the Agbotui and allied families, thus, wish to express their gratitude to all who have and continue to express their sympathies.

The family further said it kindly requests all to respect its privacy during this difficult period. All who wish to pay courtesy visits should, thus, secure appointments.

Details of the funeral of Madam Agbotui will be communicated by the family in due course.

RELATED

The centenarian was reported to have died at home in the early hours of Thursday, September 24.

Her mortal remains have been transported to the Lashibi Funeral Home in Accra where she is being prepared for the morgue.