Kennedy Agyapong’s lawyer says they will challenge the jurisdiction of the high court judge who issued a contempt of court charge against the legislator.

According to Ralph Agyapong, the court summoning his client for contempt was not the one he used the “uncomplimentary words” against.

Speaking on Newsnight with Evans Mensah he said that “if the high court had issued a general order then it would have been different,” adding that this court has no jurisdiction to summon his client.

He explained that they were also shocked to see the order of summons even though the court had failed to contact Net 2 TV on which he had made his comments for the original video.

“The normal rule is that you should apply to get the video from the source so that you can issue a summons out of that, in this case, this was not done,” he added.

The Private Legal Practitioner stated that he and his team are taking steps to draw the court’s attention to the fact that the court may have assumed that the Assin Central MP was talking about this particular court.

Kennedy Agyapong allegedly, made a scandalised statement in the case in, which Susan Bandoh and Christopher Akuetteh Kotei had sued him [Mr Agyapong], one Ibrahim Jaja, Nana Yaw Duodu aka Sledge and the Inspector General of Police in a land matter.

Among other things, Mr Agyapong had also threatened to “face the judge” who gave a verdict in a land dispute involving him.

Subsequently, Kennedy Agyapong rendered an unqualified apology to the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, judges and magistrates in the country for his outburst.

The Assin Central MP was tasked to appear before an Accra High Court on Monday, September 14, to “show cause why he should not be severely punished for contempt of court.”

Mr Agyapong’s appearance before the Court comes after the High Court’s ( Land Court 12) attention had been drawn to the television (NET2 TV) and Radio( Oman Fm Station) programme which allegedly aired on September 2.

However, Mr Agyapong failed to show up in court.

This, according to documents submitted to the court, was because the legislator was not personally notified of the date for his appearance.

The bailiff indicated that attempts to serve Mr Agyapong at his office at Net2 TV and Parliament proved unsuccessful.

The court presided over by Justice Amos Wuntah Wuni directed that the documents should be pasted at the court’s notice board and at the building of Net2 TV and Oman FM as a form of notification.

“He has equally effected an apology to the addressed court. If you look at the apology letter the judge whose court those words were used against is copied, his name is on that apology letter,” Ralph Agyapong told Evans Mensah.