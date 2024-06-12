The Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has urged Ghanaians to reject the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming elections, describing it as a dangerous political party.

He dismissed claims that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has lost its connection with the people of the Ashanti Region, a traditional stronghold for the party.

Mr Agyapong emphasised the enthusiastic reception that the NPP’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, received during his recent visit to the region as evidence of the party’s sustained popularity.

While addressing traders at the Kejetia Market on Tuesday, June 11, he encouraged the people of the Ashanti Region to cast their votes for Dr Bawumia, stressing the NPP’s commitment to Ghana’s development.

He emphasised the achievements of the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration, particularly the implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, which has significantly benefited many students.

Mr Agyapong, a businessman cum politician, warned against supporting the NDC, labelling it as “dangerous.”

“As a businessman and politician, I understand both politics and business. I acknowledge the current hardships, but when you vote, remember that the NDC is not a viable option—they are very dangerous.

“Be cautious. Under the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government, we’ve covered fees under Free SHS and even provided uniforms for your children.

“Even in developed countries, governments don’t buy uniforms for students. So, I urge all of you to recognise that even developed countries are facing economic crises. Don’t be deceived by false promises. Remember the NDC’s past governance. Let’s all support Bawumia,” he said.

READ ALSO: