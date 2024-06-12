National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for the Akatsi North Constituency, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, has said the court should allow the Minority Leader, Dr Ato Forson to perform his constitutional duties.

He explained that in the absence of the Minority Leader in parliament, the minority members have no business there while their leader is facing trial in court.

He commented in defence of NDC legislators’ decision not to show up in the house anytime the Minority Leader has to be in court in the ongoing ambulance procurement trial.

“The NDC Minority caucus will only be available for the business of parliament after proceedings of the court have ended on the days scheduled for the hearing of the ongoing ambulance case trial,” the NDC said in a statement.

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson is being prosecuted for allegedly causing financial loss to the tune of 2.3 million Euros in the procurement of some ambulances for the country.

The case has generated controversy after Attorney General Godfred Dame, was accused of witness tampering in a move to jail the Minority Leader at all costs.

Speaking on the JoyNews AM show, Mr Nortsu-Kotoe said, “He [Minority Leader] has some constitutional duties to perform, and we are saying that allow him time to do his work.”

He added that, by consensus, the judge could allow Dr Ato Forson to fulfil his constitutional duties and attend court proceedings later.

“We are not saying we won’t come to parliament; anytime he is attending to court, we will follow him to court,” he added.