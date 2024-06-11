Ghanaian comic actor Yoghurt, widely known for his role in the popular TV series Junka Town, has passed away.

Yoghurt, real name Osuman Idrees, passed away on Tuesday, June 11 at the Great Faith Clinic in the Efua Crentsil Building, Effiakuma, Takoradi.

Reports indicate that Yoghurt had been battling an illness for some time before his death.

He was a beloved figure in the Ghanaian entertainment industry, particularly for his comedic performance in Junka Town, which endeared him to many fans.

The news of his passing has led to an outpouring of grief on social media, with fans and celebrities paying tribute to the actor’s legacy.

His passing marks a significant loss for Ghanaian television and comedy, and he will be remembered for his unique talent and the laughter he brought to many.