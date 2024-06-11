Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and his partner, Chioma Rowland, are set to wed on June 25 in Lagos.

This long-anticipated event comes after years of public speculation about their relationship.

In a video shared by UK-based Nigerian Pastor, Tobi Adeboyega, Davido excitedly invited friends and fans to the wedding.

“Guys, you have to come to Nigeria on the 25th [of June] for my wedding,” Davido said, expressing his joy and anticipation for the upcoming ceremony.

Davido and Chioma have been one of Nigeria’s most talked-about couples, with their relationship making headlines since they went public.

Their journey has been closely followed by fans, who have witnessed their highs and lows, including their engagement and the birth of their twins.

The wedding is expected to be a high-profile event, drawing celebrities, dignitaries, and fans from across the globe.

The couple’s fans and well-wishers have flooded social media with congratulations and best wishes.