An 18-year-old Fulani herdsman identified as Umaru Abdulai, has been apprehended by the Gomoa Dominase District Police Command for his alleged involvement in the theft of 20 cows valued at GHS 200,000.

The incident occurred at the Gomoa Dominase Onion Market in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

According to police sources, the suspect and his accomplices are believed to have stolen over 20 cows from various individuals in the Gomoa Dominase area.

They purportedly sold the stolen cattle to butchers at Awutu Bawjiase and utilized a portion of the proceeds to purchase additional cows from the northern region, subsequently adding them to his father’s livestock.

Reports indicate that despite possessing over 1,000 cows, neither the suspect nor his father had reported any thefts prior to this incident.

In an interview with Adom News, one of the victims, Umar Inusah, speaking on behalf of the affected individuals, recounted how the suspects would masquerade as ordinary market-goers during the day, secretly identifying the large cows for theft.

Under the cover of night, they would return to steal the identified cattle, subsequently selling them to butchers.

Umar Inusah further disclosed that a vigilant farmer, witnessing the suspicious activities, alerted a police officer residing nearby, ultimately leading to the arrest of the primary suspect.

However, his accomplices remain at large.

Expressing concern over the ongoing disturbances caused by Fulani herdsmen in the Gomoa Dominase area, Umar Inusah urged the government to take decisive action to address the situation promptly.