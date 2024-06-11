Enock Dery Pufaa, the Programs Director of Challenging Heights, a non-profit organization dedicated to child welfare, has called on the Ghanaian government to reinforce its child protection mechanisms to combat child labour.

Addressing a gathering in Tamale to commemorate this year’s World Day Against Child Labour, Mr. Dery highlighted the critical link between the economic stability of families and the reduction of child labour.

Mr. Dery stressed that improving job opportunities and income-generating capacities for families would significantly reduce the vulnerability of children to exploitative labour practices.

Citing research, he noted that approximately 21% of children aged five to seventeen are engaged in child labour, with 14.2% involved in hazardous forms.

At the event, he referenced findings from a study conducted by Challenging Heights, which revealed that over 60% of children living in the Volta Lake area are engaged in some form of child labour, particularly within the fishing industry.

He urged all stakeholders to recommit to the eradication of child labour and called for a comprehensive, long-term strategy to address this persistent issue.

DSP William Ayariga, Head of the Anti-Child Trafficking Unit at the Northern Regional Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service, emphasized the need for the government to strengthen existing laws and policies on child labour.

He advocated for increased sensitization efforts to educate families and children about the dangers and illegality of child labour.

“The government must lead by example. It is essential to fortify our laws and ensure they are effective in addressing child labour comprehensively,” DSP Ayariga stated.

The Acting Northern Regional Labour Officer, Mustapha Alhassan, acknowledged progress in community sensitization but pointed out the ongoing challenge of inadequate resources. He reiterated the necessity for government support to equip the relevant agencies adequately for the task.

“We are committed to eradicating child labour through community education, but we face significant resource constraints. Government intervention is crucial,” Mr. Alhassan added.

Supporting these calls, the Paramount Chief of the Choggu Traditional Area, Naa Mahamadu Alhassan, emphasized the role of traditional authorities in the fight against child labour. He affirmed their ongoing commitment to eradicating the practice within their communities.

“Child labour brings minimal gains. As chiefs, we will continue to fight against it until it is eradicated,” said Naa Mahamadu.

The collective voices at the event underscored the urgent need for a unified and well-resourced approach to end child labour in Ghana, calling on the government to take decisive action to protect the nation’s children.