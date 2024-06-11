The Government of Ghana has officially declared Monday, June 17, 2024, a public holiday.

This is in recognition of Eid-Ul-Adha, which falls on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

According to a statement released by the Minister for the Interior, Henry Quartey, this decision was made in accordance with the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act (Act 601).

Eid-Ul-Adha, a significant Islamic festival, is recognized as a statutory public holiday in Ghana.

Since this year’s celebration coincides with a Sunday, the government, by an Executive Instrument (E.I), has designated the following Monday as an additional public holiday.

This adjustment ensures that citizens have the opportunity to observe the holiday.

The Minister emphasized that Monday, June 17, should be observed as a holiday across the country, allowing Ghanaians to participate in the festivities and engage in cultural and religious activities associated with Eid-Ul-Adha.