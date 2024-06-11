The Ghana Police Service is appealing to the public for assistance in reuniting a missing child, Paa Kwesi, with his family.

Paa Kwesi, whose full name is Frank Akwesi Antwi, was found in Asante Agona.

The boy, approximately 12 years old, is believed to reside in Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Ayidompe.

His mother, known as Sister Akos, trades in charcoal and gari, while his father is referred to as Brother Willie.

Paa Kwesi’s family includes several siblings: Kelvin, Emma, Aggie, Maa U (Eunice), Blessing, Serwaa, and Akos. His aunties are identified as Madam Serwaa and Sister Naomi.

The family’s residence is in an area characterized by the presence of a drinking spot (beer bar), and a neighbor known as Auntie Nyamekye is also associated with the household.

Paa Kwesi attended SDA Primary School and was last known to be in Grade 2.

He has connections to the Pentecost Church, where his Sunday School teacher is known as Wofa Kwesi, and Brother Emma serves as a church elder.

The child was brought to Asante Agona by Sandra Gyasi, and it is crucial to reconnect him with his family.

Anyone who recognizes Paa Kwesi or has information about his family is urged to contact the nearest police station or the Ghana Police Service directly.

The police ensure that all information provided will be treated with the highest level of confidentiality and sensitivity, aiming for a swift and safe reunion of Paa Kwesi with his family.