The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has officially opened entries for the 28th edition of the GJA Media Awards.

The entry period began on June 10, 2024, and will close on July 7, 2024, at 11:59 PM, with no extensions allowed.

This year’s awards, which also coincide with the 75th Anniversary of the GJA, promise to be a grand celebration of excellence in journalism.

Only members of the GJA who are in good standing are eligible to participate, and entries must include works published in 2023.

Submissions are to be made exclusively online through the portal at https://portal.gjaghana.org.

The competition is open to members who are actively working in print, electronic, and online media in Ghana. Members of the National Executive and the GJA Media Awards Committee are not eligible to contest.

Entries should cover works published between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023. Entrants may submit entries for up to two award divisions, with a maximum of two published works submitted for each division. However, one work cannot be entered in more than one division.

The deadline for submission of entries is 11:59 PM on June 30, 2024. All entries or nominations should be titled “GJA MEDIA AWARDS 2024.”