Deputy Minority Leader has claimed that the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson was deliberately targeted in the ambulance procurement case.

In an interview on Joy FM’s Newsnite on Tuesday, June 11, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah stated the Minority side believes that their colleague is innocent of the charges levelled against him.

According to him, Dr. Ato Forson was targeted because he has been a persistent critic of the government.

“We believe that the reason he is in court is because of his leadership role in bringing out issues – E-levy, the alarm he blew on the haircut by government… Ato Forson, as the ranking member on finance, led the way, and because of that, he has been a target and that is why he is in court,” he claimed.

The lawmaker added that the recent revelation of an alleged attempt by the Attorney General to pressure the third accused, Richard Jakpa, into compliance confirms this targeting.

Explaining why the NDC MPs boycotted Parliament to show solidarity with their colleague in court, he said, “It would be unconscionable for members of the minority to pretend that this is fair on our leader and allow him to go to court alone. There is no way we will do that.”

In this regard, he stated that the NDC MPs will join their leader in court and then return to Parliament, as they did today – Tuesday, June 11.

“He is an innocent man, he needs our support,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the High Court in Accra has set June 13, 2024, to rule on whether or not to admit into evidence the audio recording involving the Attorney-General and businessman, Richard Jakpa in the ongoing ambulance case.

ALSO READ