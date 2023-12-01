The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle Constituency, Emmanuel Amarh-Kofi Buah, has asked Ghanaians to appreciate and honour farmers, who produce food through their sweat and toil to feed the nation.

He said farmers continue to be the backbone of the economy and the custodians of our food security and sufficiency.

He made this statement in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency to wish farmers a happy Farmers’ Day celebration in Takoradi.

The 39th Farmers’ Day celebration, held at Tarkwa in the Western Region, is on the theme: “Delivering Smart Solutions for Sustainable Food Security and Resilience.”

“We wholeheartedly celebrate your hard work, dedication, and the invaluable contributions you make to our society,” the statement said.

Mr Kofi-Buah reminded all on this day to “commit ourselves to supporting our hardworking farmers with the requisite resources, infrastructure, right policies and support systems to flourish.”