The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has scheduled its parliamentary primaries in 111 constituencies where it has no sitting Members of Parliament on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

The national secretariat of the party in a statement on November 23, 2023, outlined the protocols developed to guarantee the fairness and integrity of the electoral process.

The party also encouraged the constituency parliamentary election committees to utilise the same venues used during the recently concluded presidential primary.

“Constituency Executive Committees are, however, advised to coordinate with their respective Regional Executive Committees should a venue change be deemed necessary. Also, Regional Executive Committees are urged to inform the national party of any venue changes by Monday, November 27, 2023.”

Meanwhile, the process of choosing parliamentary candidates in constituencies where the party’s MPs are serving, is scheduled to take place in January 2024.

The Director of Elections and Research for the NPP, Evans Nimako stated that the party’s leadership would not provide protection to any parliamentary aspirant during the primaries.

He, however, guaranteed an equitable and unbiased environment for all potentials parliamentary aspirants, highlighting that the internal election would proceed without imposing any candidates.