A former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs has advised flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to put his house in order.

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, he claimed some members of the Vice President’s campaign team are digressing from course.

“His [Bawumia] own people are spoiling things. They are saying certain things that can negatively affect his campaign,” he said.

Mr Jacobs however believed that Dr Bawumia can win the 2024 election if he remains focus.

“I’ll advice the Vice President and flagbearer of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to keep course and be focused. If he is able to approach the grassroots irrespective of their political affiliation, it will go well for him,” he noted.

He added that, Dr Bawumia must clear the air on some statements he made in the past to win back the trust of electorates.

“There were certain things he said in 2015 and 2016 before winning the election and during the Thank You tours that he needs to explain better. Ghanaians will understand because right now the propaganda has become too much,” he said.

