A former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs has taken a swipe at the party over Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Following Dr Bawumia’s election as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, the NDC has strongly criticised the process, citing unfairness and biased acts in his favour.

He beat his contenders Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, former Agriculture Minister, Dr Osei Afriyie Akoto, and former Mampong MP, Francis Addai-Nimoh after polling 61.4% of the total vote cast last Saturday.

But Dr. Bawumia’s performance to the NDC is embarrassing, considering the immense support he got from NPP stalwarts, Members of Parliament (MPs), and government appointees.

Reacting to this, Allotey Jacobs called out the NDC for criticising the process which he believes was no different from what they NDC did in May.

According to him, Dr Bawumia’s victory was not only historic but impressive.

“Call it 61 percent; 61% can translate to 95 percent. You ambush, stampede, and manipulate your system to favour one person, then you come back and call a clear case of the true electoral process where someone gets 61 percent embarrassing? This is just a political rhetoric,” he said on Accra-based Peace FM.

