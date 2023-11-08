Pollster and Managing News Editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper, Ben Ephson has said the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia stands a greater chance of winning 2024 elections if he selects a running mate from the Ashanti Region.

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) last Saturday elected Dr Bawumia as its presidential candidate.

Bawumia obtained 118,210 votes representing 61.47%, beating his main contender Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a Member of Parliament for Assin Central who obtained 71,996 votes representing 37.41%.

Various names have begun popping up as possible running mates to partner Dr. Bawumia ahead of the 2024 polls including Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare.

However Madam Opare noted though it will be an honour, she is not aware of any such pact.

Speaking on Accra-based Asaase Radio, Mr Ephson said NPP risks losing some good votes from the Ashanti Region if it does not select a candidate from the region.

“If Bawumia does not pick somebody from the Ashanti Region, he is going to face a maximum deficit of votes. You must pick somebody that the Ashanti supporters have identified, one of the reasons why Alan Kyerematen failed woefully was his inability for the younger generation in the party to identify with him,” he added.

