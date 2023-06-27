Ben Emmanuel Ephson, the Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch, has shared his unwavering determination to continue predicting election outcomes despite a recent inaccurate forecast.

While Ephson admitted that his prediction regarding the Assin North seat in Tuesday’s by-elections turned out to be wrong, he emphasized that such setbacks do not deter him due to his impressive track record.

Ephson, known for accurately predicting general election results since 1996 (except for the 2016 elections), expressed his motivation to persist in this endeavour.

He acknowledged that his expertise lies primarily in general elections, while occasionally making errors in internal party elections.

Following criticism received on social media for his mistaken prediction about the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate, Charles Opoku, seizing the Assin North seat from James Gyakye Quayson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ephson remained resolute.

Despite the backlash, he revealed that he is accustomed to social media reactions and stressed that the situation in 2016 was even more challenging.

Refusing to be discouraged, Ephson stated that he will not let the negative comments silence him.

He firmly believes in his ability to forecast future election results and has demonstrated this conviction by persisting even after his previous major setback in 2016.

“I got it wrong in 2016, but that didn’t stop me,” Ephson asserted during an interview with Johnnie Hughes on Tuesday night. “These things don’t bother me because I’ve got a track record. I am not going to talk. If that’s what they are going to hear, I’m not going to say anything.”

Assin North: Henry Quartey sparks controversy after struggling to pronounce Gyakye…

Assin North: One injured as macho men clash at voting centre