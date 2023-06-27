A clash between two factions of macho men, allegedly associated with the NPP and NDC political parties, erupted at the Assin Praso D/C School, resulting in one person sustaining injuries and causing apprehension among voters.

The confrontation involved gunshots, physical altercations, and the destruction of multiple vehicles. The injured individual was swiftly transported to the Assin Praso Presbyterian Hospital for medical attention.

Various eyewitnesses provided conflicting testimonies, further complicating the understanding of the incident.

During her visit to the area, Central Regional Minister Justina Marigold Assan accused the NDC of inciting the violence, pointing out that the location was considered a stronghold for the NPP.

However, Gabriella Tetteh, the Central Regional Communications Officer, dismissed these allegations, asserting that they were unfounded and fabricated by the NPP.

The Electoral Commission assured the public that the incident had not impacted the electoral processes, ensuring that voting would proceed as scheduled.

Sandys Boakye Yiadom Junior, the responsible official at the Praso D/C Basic polling center, reassured the media that despite the chaotic situation, the voting process would continue according to plan.

