Bernard Antwi Boasiako, widely known as Wontumi and serving as the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), concluded his interview on Adom TV regarding the Assin North by-election with a powerful prayer, aimed at securing victory for his party.

Upon completing his remarks on the bye-election during Tuesday’s interview, Chairman Wontumi closed the discussion with a concise prayer.

Captivating the audience, he closed his eyes and recited the ‘Lord’s Prayer’ in English, sparking amusement among the spectators.

