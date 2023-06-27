Postmaster-General, Bice Osei Kuffour widely known as Obour has expressed confidence the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Charles Opoku will emerge victorious in the Assin North bye-election.

According to him, constituents have over the years voted for both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and NPP though the seat used to be a stronghold of the former.

However, the constituents will make the victory of the NPP an easy one.

“Assin North constituents have seen the light and that is why they will vote for the NPP. The bye-election is nothing scary so I’m confident at the end of the day, NPP will win,” he said while addressing journalists.

The Electoral Commission scheduled the bye-election for June 27 following the nullification of the 2020 parliamentary election won by Mr Quayson.

Despite the presence of three candidates; James Gyakye Quayson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Charles Opoku of the NPP, and Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana in the race, there is a stiff competition between the NPP and NDC.

ALSO READ:

Play audio above: