A major contender in the Asante Akyem South New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries, Bice Osei-Kuffuor has said it is time for the incumbent MP, Kwaku Asante-Boateng to step aside.

The Managing Director of Ghana Post popularly known as Obour believes Mr Asante-Boateng has done enough and needs to give way for a new face.

According to him, the MP who doubles as a Deputy Railway Minister has been in office for 12 years, however, Asante Akyem South is still lagging behind in terms of development.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, Obour emphasised the need for a new face and vision to bolster support in the constituency.

“Under his tenure, the constituency has benefitted from a number of government driven initiatives but deliberate initiatives from him, you can’t point to a single one. Not a major project has been completed.

“He has his strength but I don’t think he is best with lobbying. The needs of the constituency has been abandoned so maybe when another person comes, he will help with that and I am best when it comes to lobbying,” he lamented.

Citing some pertinent challenges in the constituency, he said there are about six communities which do not have access to mobile network.

He noted that, he has already embarked on a number of infrastructural development and is poised to do more if given the nod.

January 27 will be Obour’s second time contesting the Asante Akyem South constituency primary after his defeat in 2020.

He contested with four others including Mr Asante-Boateng but lost by 58 votes.

