Bice Osei Kuffour, the Managing Director of Ghana Post, who is popularly known as Obour is targeting Parliament for the second time on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Asante Akyem South constituency of the Ashanti Region.

Obour contested the NPP parliamentary primary in the Asante Akyem South constituency in 2020 and lost by a margin of 58 votes to the incumbent Member of Parliament, Kwaku Asante-Boateng.

Obour told journalists in Kumasi over the weekend that, he is going to contest again and will pick nomination forms when the party gives the green light.

He said it is time to wrestle the seat from Kwaku Asante-Boateng, the incumbent MP who has held the position for three successive terms.

“I am committed to ‘breaking the 8’ and determined to contribute to its success. It is unacceptable for the NDC to perform better than us in our stronghold at Asante Akyem South.”

Obour said “breaking the 8” is not just a slogan but an attainable goal the NPP has set as a political party and “I am totally committed to working very hard to make it happen. It will be a great history to be a part of, and I am leaving no stone unturned to help achieve that”.

Obour’s candidacy will focus on creativity and hard work, particularly in creating job opportunities for the youth in the constituency, he said, and added that he plans to provide skills training and lobby for developmental projects using his extensive networks.

He highlighted the untapped potential of the Asante Akyem South constituency, which is home to high-profile personalities and talented individuals, and promised to leverage this potential for the overall development of the constituency and work closely with chiefs and opinion leaders to bring progress.

The NPP has announced the final leg of its internal elections to elect parliamentary candidates in constituencies where the party has sitting members of Parliament (MPs) on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

Nominations for aspiring parliamentary candidates for the election in those constituencies will open on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, and close on Monday, December 25, 2023.

