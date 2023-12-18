Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has replied Samini after the latter asked him to keep mute over the #PlayGhana agenda that was initiated by some industry players last week.

Moments after Shatta Wale took to the X platform to downplay the agenda, which he equally championed in 2017, Samini asked him to shut up if he won’t support the campaign in 2023.

A livid Shatta Wale took to social media to reply Samini.

Read post below

My legend, you just have to know we are too grown now to bullshit the agenda. Nothing is wrong if creatives are on that path, but the question is: Do the creative themselves play their roles well to make these DJ’s play your songs… BIG NO! WHY?

Don’t pretend like you don’t know the problem… you do that’s why today they don’t even listen to the great Samini when he talks… I am not here to rubbish your efforts neither do I want my ways to be accepted but “THERE IS A BIG PROBLEM MY LEGEND“ and you know it. I say this with a good heart 🙏Love ❤️” Shatta Wale tweeted.

