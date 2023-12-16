Ghanaian police officer and renowned gospel singer, SP Kofi Sarpong, has attained a significant milestone by graduating from the esteemed Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

During the graduation ceremony held at the Greenhill Campus on Friday, December 15, 2023, SP Sarpong proudly received his Master’s degree in International Relations and Diplomacy.

The gospel singer is seen in photos on social media adorned in his academic regalia, radiating a sense of accomplishment.

A video shared by blogger GH Kwaku showed the moment SP Sarpong graciously accepted his academic credentials.

Known for his unwavering commitment as a police officer and his soul-stirring gospel music, SP Sarpong has endeared himself to Ghanaians through his dual dedication to public service and personal development.