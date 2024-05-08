The parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Hohoe Constituency has vowed to deal mercilessly with any individual who attempts to manipulate this year’s electoral process in the constituency as the country heads to the polls.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, on the ongoing nationwide limited registration exercise, Thomas Worlanyo Tsekpo, cautioned non-indigenes of Hohoe not to attempt to register in the constituency.

He believes that, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) used similar plots to snatch the Hohoe parliamentary seat in 2020.

The NDC lost the Hohoe parliamentary seat to John Peter Amewu in 2020, marking a historical milestone for the NPP in Volta, which has not had a single seat since multiparty democracy was introduced.

As part of efforts to win the seat back, Mr. Tsekpo said he is resolved to monitor the process to ensure their counterparts do not succeed in manipulating the process.

He is also optimistic that the NDC in the Hohoe Constituency will recapture their lost seat from the NPP parliamentary candidate, John Peter-Amewu in the December 7 general elections.

Mr. Tsekpo urged all qualified applicants to go out in their numbers to the registration centers to register in the ongoing limited registration exercise.

