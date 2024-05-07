There was tension in the Juaboso district in the Western North region following the commencement of the Electoral Commission’s limited voter registration exercise.

The feud between the major political parties in the constituency escalated over the eligibility of certain applicants.

Tensions reached a boiling point at the Juaboso District Centre when an altercation erupted between members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This happened when the Elections and IT Director of NDC, Francis Nyamekye took a photo of the document of an applicant he was challenging at the registration center.

This action provoked members of the NPP present leading to a confrontation.

The NPP Constituency Secretary, Maxwell Quansah, who was notified about the incident allegedly manhandled the NDC man.

The swift intervention by some applicants and EC officials prevented the situation from escalating.

The EC was forced to stop the exercise to calm tempers.