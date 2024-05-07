Ghanaian actress, Gloria Sarfo has shared her grass-to-grace story.

She recounted one of her most embarrassing encounter with a taxi driver.

According to her, she became the support system of her family at an early age while struggling to find her feet in her career.

As a result, she sometimes could barely afford to pay for transportation fares moving from one audition to another.

“And because trotro wasn’t ideal, I will hire a taxi with the hope of calling someone to ask for money to pay him when I get to my destination.

“There are times I will get down from the taxi just to make calls but won’t get the money to pay or even if I do, the money would have to cater for the house because it was that tough,” she narrated to Afia Amankwa Tamakloe on Adom TV M’ashyase3.

On one of such adventures, Miss Sarfo said she asked the taxi driver to come for the money at her home in Burma Camp where she stayed with her family at the time even though there was none to give.

“This taxi driver came early morning even before we woke up and was visibly angry because of the way he banged on the door and drew the attention of our neighbours. It was a very embarrassing moment for me but I had to endure,” she said.

Despite the difficult start of her career, Miss Sarfo said she is always grateful to God for helping her to break boundaries.

“Now these taxi drivers are my friends and I share with them what God has blessed me with from time to time,” she said.

