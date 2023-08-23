Celebrated and ace media personality, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, has made an interesting revelation about how her love story with her husband unfolded.

According to the relationship expert, her father was the one who connected her with her husband.

Narrating their journey on Adom TV M’ashayse3, Akumaa said their story was not that of love at first sight because it was never her plan or interest as a Krobo lady to marry her tribesman.

However, she learned to like and love her husband, adding that their union has stood the test of time and has endured so many years.

“My father and husband were both members of the Krobo association, and it was through that that my father introduced him to me. I had to become a member of the group as a result, and over time, we fell in love and got married,” she told Afia Amankwa Tamakloe.

Akumaa stated she has no regrets about making that decision, stating they have been married for over 30 years with six children; four beautiful daughters and two men.

The union she revealed has also been blessed with 11 grandchildren.

Commenting on how she has been able to keep her family out of the media space all these years, Akumaa said it is a personal decision as someone who knows the kind of man she is married to.

Asked if her husband has any problems with her line of work, she stated she has been very supportive throughout the years.

