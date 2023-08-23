The People’s National Convention (PNC) has disassociated itself from a press conference organised by some seven political parties against the Electoral Commission’s (EC) upcoming voter registration exercise.

The Commission announced on Thursday, August 17, that persons who have turned 18 years old since 2021 can, starting September 12, can register for the voter’s card.

EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, however, said the exercise will take place at its 268 district offices across the country.

But the political parties on Monday also argued at their press conference that restricting the process would disenfranchise some eligible voters.

They, therefore, demanded that the commission opens up the process for the exercise to be conducted in the electoral areas.

But in a statement, PNC noted it has concerns about the process, but that does not suggest it endorses the position of the other political parties.

“While the PNC, indeed, holds reservations concerning the aforementioned decision made by the Electoral Commission, it is imperative to clarify that the party does not provide its endorsement for the said press conference conducted by the other minority political parties,” the statement signed by PNC General Secretary, Janet Nabila read.

The statement continued, “Therefore, the PNC seeks to explicitly distance itself from the content and implications of the press release issued during the event.”

