A woman who has been married to her husband for 15 years has made a shocking revelation on Nhyira FM’s Obra Show.

Hawa Alidu claims her husband, Akwasi Iddrisu, made a living from robbery but she accepted to marry him to change his life for the better.

The couple met at the Kumasi Race Course area at Bantama where they both sheltered in a makeshift wooden structure.

“Life was very difficult for us but the most disgraceful aspect was my husband was always stripped and whacked severally for stealing,” Hawa claimed.

But she gathered courage and patience to change her man for the better because she loved him.

Akwasi eventually turned a new leaf and picked a job as a bus conductor, popularly referred to as ‘trotro mate’ which fetched him some money.

Hawa, however, says when her man started making money, he started womanizing.

“I even caught him with another woman on our marital bed,” she claimed. “The issue was settled by our families which he apologized to, but he has started womanizing again. I am demanding alimony from him since he is on the verge of breaking up with me”.

But Akwasi Iddrisu told Obra show it was rather Hawa who had abandoned the marriage for another man.

He alleged his wife has cursed him which led to his protruding stomach.

Mama Effe and the Obra team are assisting in reversing the curse.

The Obra team will also support the couple to reunite and seek help for them to cater for their two children.