Frances Essiam, a stalwart of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has revealed a chapter of her life’s journey, disclosing her status as a widow since the year 2000.

With determination, she has single-handedly nurtured her six daughters into accomplished individuals.

Expressing her views regarding the effect of participating in activities such as betting, Frances said, “It’s not a favourable pursuit, and those who partake should be prepared for taxation.”

Her comments were in response to the recent imposition of a 10 percent tax on bets and lottery winnings by the government.

Frances firmly believes that engaging in betting ultimately rests upon an individual’s prerogative.

“The decision to engage in betting is a personal one,” she said during an insightful conversation on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show on Thursday.

Advocating for a comprehensive and multifaceted approach to addressing the diverse challenges faced by society, Frances stated, “We must adopt a holistic strategy.”

Her sentiments resonated strongly with her advocacy for societal betterment.

Amid her personal challenges, including the weight of widowhood, Frances passionately called upon society to focus on the welfare and prospects of the younger generation.

She remarked, “It’s crucial that we safeguard the future of our children, enabling them to secure meaningful occupations, as betting offers no constructive path.”

Illustrating the diverse range of professions her daughter have embarked upon, Frances proudly disclosed,

“Within my family, we boast an array of accomplished individuals—a medical doctor, an HR professional, an educator, and even a skilled fashion designer.”

Frances’ concerns are in alignment with recent developments, with the Ghana Revenue Authority unveiling plans to initiate a 10% withholding tax on all gross gaming earnings effective from August 15, 2023.

This initiative underscores the government’s effort to ensure revenue generation from the gaming sector.

READ ALSO: