Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, along with other esteemed dignitaries, displayed elegance in their beautiful attire during President Akufo-Addo’s sister’s conferment at the Presbyterian College of Education at Akropong Akuapem, in the Eastern Region.

Mrs Opare graced the occasion wearing a striking two-piece ensemble in pristine white, complemented by a Salvatore Ferragamo foulard print studio top handle bag.

The former University of Ghana lecturer radiated grace with a tastefully subtle makeup look, a sleek center-parted black hairstyle, and tasteful jewelry to accentuate her appearance.

President Akufo-Addo showcased a refined appearance in a white bakari smock coupled with black trousers.

Meanwhile, his sister, Madam Marigold, embraced the role of Abrewatia of Benkum Kyeame Abusua in an outdoor setting. Her official title, Abrewatia Nana Abena Oye, was bestowed upon her for this occasion.

Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, also displayed a striking presence in a long-sleeve lace ensemble, elegantly accompanied by a turban, during this high-profile event.

Check out some beautiful videos as captured by Konkonsa.com below: